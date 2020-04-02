Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 6.2%. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.3% and 14.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 5.1% on the day, and down 50.71% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 64.11% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 68.31% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and OXY make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 18.22% on a year-to-date basis. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.10% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, is down 23.96% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and PEG make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +6.2%
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Healthcare -0.9%
Industrial -1.0%
Materials -1.3%
Financial -1.4%
Consumer Products -1.7%
Services -3.0%

