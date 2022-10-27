Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 65.84% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 15.57% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 90.96% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and MRO make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 6.18% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 11.33% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 4.93% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and NRG make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
Sector
% Change Energy
+1.4%
Utilities
+1.1%
Industrial
+0.9%
Consumer Products
+0.8%
Financial
+0.6%
Materials
+0.4%
Services
+0.2%
Technology & Communications
+0.1%
Healthcare
-0.9%
