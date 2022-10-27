Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 65.84% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 15.57% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 90.96% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and MRO make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 6.18% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 11.33% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 4.93% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and NRG make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Utilities +1.1% Industrial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Financial +0.6% Materials +0.4% Services +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Healthcare -0.9%

