Markets
BKR

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 65.84% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 15.57% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 90.96% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and MRO make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 6.18% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 11.33% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 4.93% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and NRG make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.4%
Utilities +1.1%
Industrial +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Financial +0.6%
Materials +0.4%
Services +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Healthcare -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKRMROXLEEIXNRG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular