Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 46.14% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 45.39% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 42.88% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and COP make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 7.43% on a year-to-date basis. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.49% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 20.18% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and EXC make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Services +0.1% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -1.0%

