Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.3%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 38.78% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 63.51% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 49.15% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and BKR make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.65% on a year-to-date basis. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is up 6.17% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 0.17% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and SO make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.3% Utilities +0.3% Materials -0.1% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Industrial -0.8% Financial -1.0% Consumer Products -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.5%

