Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 37.91% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 46.38% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc., is down 28.38% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and KMI make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.1% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 33.05% on a year-to-date basis. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is up 42.86% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 202.88% year-to-date. ZBRA makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.7% Healthcare -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.5% Utilities -1.2%

