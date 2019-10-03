Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 1.5%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 2.21% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.56% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 53.23% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and HES make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 28.84% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 35.51% year-to-date, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. is up 16.70% year-to-date. NVDA makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Consumer Products +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Financial +0.2% Services +0.1% Utilities +0.1% Materials 0.0%

