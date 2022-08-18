Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.0%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 45.71% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 35.16% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 30.56% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.4% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 12.85% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.04% year-to-date, and Cisco Systems Inc, is down 20.22% year-to-date. Combined, ON and CSCO make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.0% Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.3% Materials +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Services -0.4% Financial -0.4% Healthcare -0.7%

