Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 4.5%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.3% and 6.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.9% on the day, and up 31.04% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 29.86% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 11.79% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.0% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and down 23.28% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 22.89% year-to-date, and KLA Corp, is down 26.32% year-to-date. Combined, ON and KLAC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.5% Technology & Communications +2.4% Materials +1.6% Services +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.1% Financial +1.1% Healthcare +0.9% Utilities -0.0%

