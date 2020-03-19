Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 8.5%. Within the sector, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 23.8% and 22.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.7% on the day, and down 58.18% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 73.62% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 79.10% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and FANG make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 5.5%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 21.8% and 19.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 4.1% in midday trading, and down 27.26% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.74% year-to-date, and NVR Inc., is down 28.34% year-to-date. LYV makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +8.5% Services +5.5% Materials +4.5% Technology & Communications +2.1% Financial +1.7% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products -0.3% Healthcare -0.6% Utilities -2.9%

