Markets
OKE

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 8.5%. Within the sector, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 23.8% and 22.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.7% on the day, and down 58.18% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 73.62% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 79.10% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and FANG make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 5.5%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 21.8% and 19.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 4.1% in midday trading, and down 27.26% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.74% year-to-date, and NVR Inc., is down 28.34% year-to-date. LYV makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +8.5%
Services +5.5%
Materials +4.5%
Technology & Communications +2.1%
Financial +1.7%
Industrial +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Healthcare -0.6%
Utilities -2.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKE FANG XLE LYV NVR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular