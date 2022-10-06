Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Markets
In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 53.14% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 145.19% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 58.78% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 27.23% on a year-to-date basis. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 13.16% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc, is down 59.87% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and NFLX make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.4%
Services -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Industrial -0.7%
Materials -0.8%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Healthcare -1.1%
Financial -1.4%
Utilities -2.9%

