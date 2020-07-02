Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 2.7%. Within the sector, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.7% and 7.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and down 35.59% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 61.01% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 64.93% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and FTI make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 5.80% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 40.18% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co , is down 15.99% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and VMC make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.7% Materials +1.7% Consumer Products +1.3% Technology & Communications +1.3% Industrial +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.9% Financial +0.7% Services +0.5%

