Markets
APA

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 3.7%. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.7% and 8.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.0% on the day, and down 41.65% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 57.82% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 57.70% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XEC make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.2%. Among large Materials stocks, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 19.41% on a year-to-date basis. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 11.78% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp., is down 32.20% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and NUE make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.7%
Materials +1.2%
Services +1.0%
Industrial +1.0%
Healthcare +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Financial -0.7%
Utilities -1.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA XEC XLE FMC NUE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular