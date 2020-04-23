Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 3.7%. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.7% and 8.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.0% on the day, and down 41.65% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 57.82% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 57.70% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XEC make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.2%. Among large Materials stocks, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 19.41% on a year-to-date basis. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 11.78% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp., is down 32.20% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and NUE make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.7% Materials +1.2% Services +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Technology & Communications -0.5% Financial -0.7% Utilities -1.5%

