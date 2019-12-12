Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.1%. Within that group, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 8.84% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.25% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 12.15% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and APA make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 21.95% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 34.87% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 11.24% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and ALB make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.1%
Materials +1.1%
Services +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Industrial +0.9%
Financial +0.7%
Healthcare +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Utilities -0.7%

