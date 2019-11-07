Markets
EOG

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.1%. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 9.03% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.81% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 76.63% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and HES make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.9% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 20.31% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 5.13% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 12.80% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.1%
Materials +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Financial +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Industrial +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Healthcare +0.2%
Utilities -1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOG HES XLE ALB FCX

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular