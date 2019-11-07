Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.1%. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 9.03% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.81% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 76.63% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and HES make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.9% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 20.31% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 5.13% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 12.80% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FCX make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Materials +0.8% Services +0.7% Financial +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.2% Utilities -1.5%

