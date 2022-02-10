Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 23.60% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.45% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 21.26% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and CTRA make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 5.33% on a year-to-date basis. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.69% year-to-date, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., is down 9.96% year-to-date. Combined, IFF and MLM make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.1% Materials -0.3% Financial -0.7% Consumer Products -1.1% Services -1.1% Healthcare -1.2% Industrial -1.5% Technology & Communications -2.0% Utilities -2.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.