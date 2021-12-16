Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 1.6%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 52.22% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 125.31% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 136.58% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 24.45% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.02% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 118.64% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and NUE make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Materials +1.4% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.1% Services -0.4% Technology & Communications -1.5%

