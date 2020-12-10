Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.1% and 7.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.2% on the day, and down 28.65% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 47.15% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 35.60% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 11.27% on a year-to-date basis. Hologic Inc, meanwhile, is up 45.03% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc is up 59.32% year-to-date. Combined, HOLX and DXCM make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.7%
Healthcare +0.3%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Services -0.2%
Financial -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Utilities -0.9%
Materials -0.9%
Industrial -1.0%

