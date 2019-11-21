Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 1.0%. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 7.13% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.90% year-to-date, and Noble Energy Inc is up 12.58% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and NBL make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 14.48% on a year-to-date basis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is down 5.82% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc, is down 10.11% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and PFE make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Healthcare +0.1% Services 0.0% Industrial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.4% Utilities -0.6%

