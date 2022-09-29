Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 1.0%. Within that group, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 34.16% year-to-date. ConocoPhillips, meanwhile, is up 48.03% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 45.95% year-to-date. Combined, COP and DVN make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 12.25% on a year-to-date basis. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is down 30.85% year-to-date, and Waters Corp., is down 26.29% year-to-date. Combined, STE and WAT make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.0% Healthcare -1.4% Financial -1.9% Industrial -2.3% Materials -2.6% Consumer Products -2.8% Technology & Communications -2.8% Services -3.3% Utilities -4.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.