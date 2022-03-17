Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.7%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.8% and 7.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.0% on the day, and up 32.61% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 30.65% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 96.83% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and OXY make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 3.52% on a year-to-date basis. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.83% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 14.79% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and ABMD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.7% Healthcare +1.5% Materials +1.4% Industrial +1.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Financial +0.5%

