Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 4.0%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.2% and 9.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.9% on the day, and up 18.43% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 40.90% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 11.26% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HFC make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.0% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 7.07% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.55% year-to-date, and SVB Financial Group is up 19.48% year-to-date. SIVB makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.0% Financial +1.1% Industrial +1.0% Services +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Materials +0.5% Healthcare -0.1% Utilities -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.