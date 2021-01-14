Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 4.0%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.2% and 9.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.9% on the day, and up 18.43% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 40.90% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 11.26% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HFC make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.0% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 7.07% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.55% year-to-date, and SVB Financial Group is up 19.48% year-to-date. SIVB makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +4.0%
Financial +1.1%
Industrial +1.0%
Services +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Materials +0.5%
Healthcare -0.1%
Utilities -0.3%

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

