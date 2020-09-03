Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, losing just 0.2%. Within the sector, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 39.70% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is down 41.01% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 50.01% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and SLB make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 17.09% on a year-to-date basis. Invesco Ltd, meanwhile, is down 34.71% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services, is down 32.80% year-to-date. Combined, IVZ and DFS make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.2% Financial -0.7% Utilities -1.1% Consumer Products -1.7% Services -1.9% Industrial -2.5% Healthcare -2.7% Materials -2.9% Technology & Communications -4.3%

