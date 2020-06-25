Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 36.16% year-to-date. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 51.22% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 36.50% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and PXD make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) and Aon plc (Symbol: AON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 23.10% on a year-to-date basis. Ameriprise Financial Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.84% year-to-date, and Aon plc , is down 6.44% year-to-date. Combined, AMP and AON make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.0%
Financial +0.8%
Healthcare +0.1%
Industrial 0.0%
Materials -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Services -0.9%
Utilities -1.5%

