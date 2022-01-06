Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.2%. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 8.54% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 9.62% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 14.03% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HES make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.9%. Among large Financial stocks, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 3.88% on a year-to-date basis. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is up 6.39% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc is up 13.06% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and CFG make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.2% Financial +0.9% Services +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Healthcare -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Materials -0.4%

