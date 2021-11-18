Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 54.91% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 184.06% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 129.59% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) and Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 35.56% on a year-to-date basis. Boston Properties Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.02% year-to-date, and Vornado Realty Trust is up 26.75% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.1% Financial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Utilities -0.6% Services -0.7% Consumer Products -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.3%

