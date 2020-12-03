Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 2.5%. Within the sector, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.3% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 32.77% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 44.78% year-to-date, and Concho Resources Inc, is down 29.54% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CXO make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 8.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 25.47% on a year-to-date basis. Ralph Lauren Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.51% year-to-date, and PVH Corp, is down 14.07% year-to-date. Combined, RL and PVH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Industrial +1.2% Services +0.9% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.5% Materials +0.3% Healthcare -0.2% Utilities -0.8%

