Markets
OXY

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 32.12% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 49.96% year-to-date, and Phillips 66, is down 30.35% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PSX make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 2.63% on a year-to-date basis. Church & Dwight Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.22% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, is down 54.93% year-to-date. CHD makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.1%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Healthcare -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Services -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Industrial -0.3%
Utilities -0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY PSX XLE CHD RCL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular