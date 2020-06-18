Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 32.12% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 49.96% year-to-date, and Phillips 66, is down 30.35% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PSX make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 2.63% on a year-to-date basis. Church & Dwight Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.22% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, is down 54.93% year-to-date. CHD makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Consumer Products +0.1% Materials +0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.1% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Utilities -0.6%

