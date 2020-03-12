Thursday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 6.6%. Leading the group were shares of K12, up about 17.8% and shares of Chegg up about 2.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 6.8% as a group, led by CADIZ, trading lower by about 0.2% and AquaVenture Holdings, trading lower by about 1.2% on Thursday.

