Thursday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Textiles

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 13.7%. Leading the group were shares of Ata Creativity Global, up about 213.4% and shares of Boxlight up about 9.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Canada Goose Holdings, trading up by about 26.7% and Skechers U.S.A., trading higher by about 5.4% on Thursday.

