Thursday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of American Public Education, up about 4.2% and shares of 2U up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by North European Oil Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 4.8% and Sabine Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 4.7% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

