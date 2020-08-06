Markets
OTRK

Thursday Sector Leaders: Diagnostics, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Thursday, diagnostics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Ontrak, up about 31.9% and shares of Tivity Health up about 24.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Fiesta Restaurant Group, trading higher by about 27.2% and Potbelly, trading up by about 15.6% on Thursday.

OTRK TVTY FRGI PBPB

