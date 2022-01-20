Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Diagnostics, Information Technology Services

In trading on Thursday, diagnostics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Invitae, up about 11.3% and shares of Alpha Teknova up about 10.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Datchat, trading higher by about 23.1% and Dada Nexus, trading up by about 10.7% on Thursday.

