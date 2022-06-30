Thursday Sector Leaders: Defense, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Elbit Systems, up about 3.5% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 1.6% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Quad Graphics, trading higher by about 5.7% and NWSA, trading up by about 0.9% on Thursday.
