In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, up about 1.2% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Pactiv Evergreen, trading higher by about 6.2% and WestRock, trading up by about 3.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Defense, Packaging & Containers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.