In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, up about 6.3% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Idaho Strategic Resources trading higher by about 7.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.