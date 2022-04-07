Markets
AJRD

Thursday Sector Leaders: Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, up about 6.3% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Idaho Strategic Resources trading higher by about 7.6% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AJRD NOC IDR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular