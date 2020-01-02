Thursday Sector Leaders: Defense, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Thursday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Northrop Grumman, up about 2.1% and shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings up about 2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Renren, trading higher by about 12.1% and Telaria, trading higher by about 9.5% on Thursday.

