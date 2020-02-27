Markets
SERV

Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings, up about 15.3% and shares of Monro up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Scorpio Bulkers, trading higher by about 11.3% and Genco Shipping & Trading, trading higher by about 10.2% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SERV MNRO SALT GNK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular