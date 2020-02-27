Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Thursday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings, up about 15.3% and shares of Monro up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Scorpio Bulkers, trading higher by about 11.3% and Genco Shipping & Trading, trading higher by about 10.2% on Thursday.

