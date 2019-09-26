Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.2% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 20.27% year-to-date. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.18% year-to-date, and Whirlpool Corp is up 48.22% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and WHR make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 25.65% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is up 23.12% year-to-date, and PPL Corp is up 16.06% year-to-date. Combined, NI and PPL make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.4% Services -0.6% Healthcare -0.9% Energy -1.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.