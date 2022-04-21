Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 7.50% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.19% year-to-date, and Altria Group Inc is up 21.90% year-to-date. MO makes up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 6.93% on a year-to-date basis. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.36% year-to-date, and PPL Corp is up 1.86% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and PPL make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.3% Utilities -0.4% Financial -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Materials -1.3% Services -1.5% Technology & Communications -1.5% Energy -2.8%

