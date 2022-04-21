Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 7.50% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.19% year-to-date, and Altria Group Inc is up 21.90% year-to-date. MO makes up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 6.93% on a year-to-date basis. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.36% year-to-date, and PPL Corp is up 1.86% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and PPL make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.3%
Utilities -0.4%
Financial -0.6%
Industrial -0.8%
Healthcare -0.9%
Materials -1.3%
Services -1.5%
Technology & Communications -1.5%
Energy -2.8%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

