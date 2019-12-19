Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 18.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 27.25% year-to-date. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 64.43% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc, is down 17.70% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and TPR make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 47.38% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 73.09% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 63.38% year-to-date. Combined, MU and WDC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.3% Energy +0.3% Financial +0.2% Utilities +0.1%

