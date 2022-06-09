Markets
WHR

Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) and Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 0.79% year-to-date. Whirlpool Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.70% year-to-date, and Genuine Parts Co. is up 2.29% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) and Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.7% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 19.76% on a year-to-date basis. NXP Semiconductors NV, meanwhile, is down 16.72% year-to-date, and Fortinet Inc, is down 13.32% year-to-date. Combined, NXPI and FTNT make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Services -0.7%
Industrial -0.7%
Energy -0.7%
Financial -0.8%
Materials -0.8%
Utilities -0.9%
Healthcare -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHR GPC IYK NXPI FTNT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular