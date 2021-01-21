Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.5% and 7.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 3.08% year-to-date. PACCAR Inc., meanwhile, is up 15.47% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 11.77% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) and NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.35% on a year-to-date basis. ViacomCBS Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.01% year-to-date, and NVR Inc. is up 7.85% year-to-date. VIAC makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.7%
Services +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%
Industrial -0.6%
Materials -0.7%
Financial -0.8%
Energy -3.3%

