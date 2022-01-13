Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 1.54% year-to-date. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.85% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co. is up 22.60% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 2.85% on a year-to-date basis. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.59% year-to-date, and Kroger Co is up 9.66% year-to-date. GPS makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.9%
Services +0.9%
Industrial +0.6%
Utilities +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Energy +0.3%
Healthcare -0.5%
Technology & Communications -1.0%

