Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.9%. Within that group, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 1.11% year-to-date. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.38% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 37.37% year-to-date. Combined, HAS and TPR make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.9%. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 31.77% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is up 33.82% year-to-date, and Apache Corp is up 48.66% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and APA make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.9% Energy -0.9% Utilities -1.2% Healthcare -1.3% Financial -1.3% Industrial -1.5% Materials -1.8% Services -2.0% Technology & Communications -2.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.