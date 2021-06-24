Thursday Sector Leaders: Construction, Railroads

In trading on Thursday, construction shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Fluor, up about 5.3% and shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives up about 5.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Freightcar America, trading up by about 18% and Greenbrier Companies, trading up by about 2.8% on Thursday.

