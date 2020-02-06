Thursday Sector Leaders: Computers, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Thursday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Forescout Technologies (FSCT), up about 19.3% and shares of Cardlytics (CDLX) up about 9.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Meredith Corporation (MDP), trading up by about 13.9% and New York Times Company (NYT), trading up by about 12.9% on Thursday.

