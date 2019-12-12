Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Computers, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Thursday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Diebold Nixdorf (DBD), up about 26.5% and shares of Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Highpoint Resources (HPR), trading up by about 11.3% and Antero Resources Corporation (AR), trading higher by about 10% on Thursday.

