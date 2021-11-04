Thursday Sector Leaders: Computers, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

In trading on Thursday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Stratasys, up about 16.4% and shares of Quantum up about 15.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction materials & machinery shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Builders Firstsource, trading up by about 9.7% and Huttig Building Products, trading up by about 8.7% on Thursday.

