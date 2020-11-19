Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, up about 22.4% and shares of Turning Point Brands up about 0.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Arcimoto, trading up by about 26.6% and Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading higher by about 18.8% on Thursday.

