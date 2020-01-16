Markets
PYX

Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Specialty Retail Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Pyxus International (PYX), up about 16.1% and shares of 22nd Century Group (XXII) up about 10.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Signet Jewelers (SIG), trading up by about 43.4% and Barnes & Noble Education (BNED), trading up by about 7.3% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYX XXII SIG BNED

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular