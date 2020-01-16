Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Pyxus International (PYX), up about 16.1% and shares of 22nd Century Group (XXII) up about 10.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Signet Jewelers (SIG), trading up by about 43.4% and Barnes & Noble Education (BNED), trading up by about 7.3% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.